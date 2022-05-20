France, Germany report first monkeypox cases

FRANCE AND GERMANY have reported their first cases of monkeypox, joining a number of other European and North American nations in detecting the disease endemic in parts of Africa.

Monkeypox was identified in a 29-year-old man in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, who had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France’s health authorities said today.

Separately, the German armed forces’ microbiology institute said it has confirmed the virus in a patient who developed skin lesions — a symptom of the disease.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic illness which, similar to other diseaches such as Covid-19, is transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms like those experienced by those who contract smallpox.

There are two strains of the virus: West African monkeypox and Congo Basin monkeypox, originating in Central Africa.

The latter strain is more severe with a fatality rate of up to 10%, but it is the milder West African strain (with a fatality rate of around 1%) which is currently spreading in Europe and North America.

The virus is usually passed to people when they come into very close contact with rodents and primates, or if they eat infected bushmeat.

However, there are also cases of human-to-human transmission, particularly among those who come into close physical contact with infected lesions, bodily fluids or recently contaminated materials like clothes or bedding.

With the growing number of detected cases in several European countries, Germany’s health agency Robert Koch Institute has urged people returning from West Africa, and in particular gay men, to see their doctors quickly if they notice any chances on their skin.

The rare disease — which is not usually fatal — often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it was looking closely at the issue and in particular that some of the cases in the UK appeared to have been transmitted within the gay community.

Cases of monkeypox have also been detected in Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States and Canada, leading to fears that the disease — normally concentrated in Central and West Africa — may be spreading.

Monkeypox usually clears up after two to four weeks, according to the WHO.