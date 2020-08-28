This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monsoon rain wreaks further havoc in Karachi, killing 20 more people

About 30 inches of rain has fallen on the city since Sunday.

By Press Association Friday 28 Aug 2020, 1:27 PM
41 minutes ago 1,657 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5188998

HEAVY RAIN HAS hit Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi for a fifth straight night, bringing further flooding and killing at least 20 more people, officials said, as rescuers evacuated people from flooded neighbourhoods

About 30 inches of rain has fallen on the city since Sunday when monsoon rain began lashing the city, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people trapped in flooded streets.

Downed power lines caused widespread electrical outages, adding misery to the lives of many of the city’s 15 million residents.

Some workers stayed at their offices and others spent the night in open areas because there was no transport to get home in many parts of the city.

Hundreds of vehicles were dragged along city streets by powerful flood waters.

At least eight people were killed when a wall fell on them in a residential area. They included children who were playing at the time.

Other casualties were reported in various parts of Karachi in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from rain-related incidents to more than 40 in recent weeks.

About 120 people have died in various parts of Pakistan since June in rain-related incidents and many residents are angry with authorities for not helping them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Monsoon rain is lashing Pakistan at a time when authorities are trying to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has caused more than 6,283 deaths since February when the country reported its first case.

Pakistan reported nine more deaths today from Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The season runs from July to September.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie