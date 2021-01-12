#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Four Monster Energy drinks being withdrawn from sale due to high levels of propylene glycol

Propylene glycol is a synthetic food additive.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 1:05 PM
55 minutes ago 18,944 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322720

Monster drinks Source: FSAI

ALL BATCHES OF four Monster Energy drinks are being withdrawn from sale due to high levels of propylene glycol. 

Propylene glycol is a synthetic food additive that belongs to the same chemical class as alcohol. 

Monster Energy is withdrawing all batches of the following drinks as they contain too much of the additive:

  • Ripper Juiced Monster Energy + Juice, 500ml
  • Lewis Hamilton Monster Energy, 500ml
  • Espresso Monster Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot, 250ml
  • Espresso Monster Salted Caramel Triple Shot, 250ml

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the withdrawal of products on its website today.

The FSAI said the implicated drinks are not expected to cause any harmful affects. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie