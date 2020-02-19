This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Parts of the UK preparing for a month's worth of rain over the next 24 hours

A status yellow rainfall is also in place for some parts of Ireland.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 7,533 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5014133
Image: PA
Image: PA

STORM DENNIS MAY have gone but further agony is in store for communities across flood-hit Britain as forecasters predict a month’s worth of rain will fall in the next 24 hours in some places.

Those already battling with the aftermath of several days worth of rain have been told to expect even more, with pockets of North Wales, northern England and Scotland among those in line for further deluges.

A status yellow rainfall warning also remains in place for parts of Ireland as heavy rainfall is forecast for Connacht, Donegal, Longford, Clare and Kerry.

Water levels in the river Shannon have prompted concern among surrounding rural communities.

In the UK, the flood warnings have been upgraded, however, as the Environment Agency (EA) warned there is a “heightened flood risk” with six severe flood warnings – meaning a danger to life – around a number of rivers. 

As of this afternoon, flood warnings remained for 120 places, with a further 150 lower category alerts also present.

Trunk roads have been forced to close and hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in the worst-affected areas.

But forecasters have predicted further heavy rainfall is on its way, three days after Storm Dennis left the UK for Scandinavia.

Craig Snell, from the Met Office, said: “Hot on the heels of Storm Dennis, we have now got this next weather system coming through.

“We have a cluster of warnings around the UK running today into tomorrow.

“Rainfall totals are not too high at the moment. But if we are looking at the situation in 24 hours’ time, we could be looking at 50-60mm in South Wales, 70-100mm in North Wales, and up to 100mm in north-west England.”

The EA said its teams put up more than 6km of temporary flood barriers across the country and that flood defences have protected nearly 25,000 properties from the ongoing impacts of Storm Dennis.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann’s forecast for Ireland states: “Wet tonight as further rain moves in from the Atlantic. Heaviest falls in the west early in the night, moving to southern and eastern areas overnight.”

The rain will move eastwards early tomorrow morning giving way to clear skies and sunny spells. 

Press Association

About the author
Press Association

