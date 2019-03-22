This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Priest stabbed during morning mass in church in Montreal

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

By AFP Friday 22 Mar 2019, 2:23 PM
1 hour ago 5,945 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4555917

shutterstock_82364215 St Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal Source: Shutterstock/Ritu Manoj Jethani

A PRIEST WAS stabbed during a livestreamed morning mass today at Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal, the largest church in Canada, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the Roman Catholic basilica shortly after the attack in front of 50 people and a television audience around 8.40 am (12.40pm Irish time), while priest Claude Grou was taken to hospital.

Police told AFP that Grou was “slightly wounded in the upper body” when, according to witnesses cited by authorities, “the suspect suddenly ran up to the priest and attacked him with a knife” while he was officiating the mass.

The suspect was due to be interrogated shortly, while the scene has been cordoned off.

Church spokeswoman Celine Barbeau said Grou, the church’s rector, “was conscious when he left. We are hopeful he will pull through.”

Video of the attack rebroadcast by CTV showed the assailant – a tall man in jeans, a parka and a white baseball cap – chase the priest around the altar and stab him.

Grou falls to the ground, but quickly gets back up and backs away as security officers surround the suspect and detain him until police arrive.

A witness, Adele Plamondon, told public broadcaster Radio-Canada the priest was about to start reading the gospel, when “this man drew a knife and ran up to stab him.”

The suspect “did not shout, didn’t say anything” during the assault, but appeared “very determined,” Plamondon said.

© AFP 2019 

