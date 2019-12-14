This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scottish league footballers appear in court over alleged assault of man in Dublin city centre

Montrose FC Midfielder Liam Callaghan and forward Craig Johnston appeared at Dublin District Court.

By Tom Tuite Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 6:30 AM
5 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4932530
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TWO SCOTTISH LEAGUE footballers have appeared in court accused of an assault in Dublin city-centre.

Midfielder Liam Callaghan (25) and forward Craig Johnston (24) who play for Scottish League one side Montrose FC players appeared at Dublin District Court.

They are accused of assault causing harm to a named male at Ely Place, in Dublin 2, obstructing a garda, and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at the same location on 8 December.

Callaghan of Lime Park Crescent, Kelty, Fife, in Scotland and Johnston of Moss Green Street, also in Kelty, each had bail set at €2,000. They both had to lodge €1,000.

They faced their second hearing when they appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court yesterday. 

Defence solicitor John Quinn told Judge Hughes the investigating garda was seeking time to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Neither man has entered a plea yet. It has not yet been decided if the case will stay in the district court or get transferred to the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The charges are contrary to section three Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and the Public Order Act.

They stood silently during the brief hearing yesterday.

The two men were ordered to return to court in March for the DPP’s directions to be given.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution had been given when they were first brought before the court on Monday, and had the bail terms set.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

