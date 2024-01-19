Advertisement
Poll: Should we still be trying to reach the moon?

Last week another spacecraft bound for the moon ended its journey in flames.
A US SPACECRAFT launched last week went up in flames over the pacific ocean, making it the latest failed mission to the moon. 

Last year, Irish scientist Dr Susan Kelleher was involved in a research project that was aboard another lunar mission that crashed into the moon, rather than making a successful landing. 

Had Peregrine – the latest lunar mission to be launched – been successful, it would have been the first American mission in half a century to achieve the feat, and the first by a private operator. 

There are plenty of great reasons for further human exploration of the moon, including research that could one day enable us to live there. However, detractors have long said that lunar missions are costly, and fail too often.

So, we want to know, do you think we should still be trying to reach the moon? 


Poll Results:

Yes! Who knows where further research may lead us. (334)
No, we should focus on our own planet. (248)
No, it's a fool's errand.  (45)



