Green Party plan for Moore St area wants O'Connell St 'rescued from neglect and takeaways'

THE GREEN PARTY is launching its ‘Vision for Moore Street’ this afternoon that includes plans to turn Parnell Square into a public park.

Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan will receive the document on behalf of the party this afternoon and it will then be submitted to Dublin City Council as part of the Dublin City Development Plan review.

The future of the historic street has been the subject of numerous plans and a court action in recent years, with Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan stating today that the site is of “national importance” but has been “allowed to decay”.

Moore Street contains buildings where several leaders of the 1916 Rising spent their final hours before surrender and the street is also seen as the heart of street trading in the capital.

Green Party North Inner City Cllr. Janet Horner says the plan seeks to “embrace the history and heritage of the area” and proposes a range of different approaches to its future.

The plan says that the legacy of 1916 must be safeguarded with “renovations and personal testimonies that bear witness to history on living streets”.

It calls for Moore Street Market to be “revitalised” and calls for Dublin City Council to “see street markets as an opportunity rather than as a threat”.

The plan also calls for a street manager to be appointed to oversee an enhancement of O’Connell Street which the Greens say needs to be “rescued from neglect and takeaways”

Previous plans for Moore Street had included a proposal for a shopping centre but the Green Party plan says planners must recognise that “the days of large, enclosed shopping centres are over”

The plan also says that any large development must include space for “a significant share of public housing” and that the area must “facilitate people who are young, old, and those with disabilities” by way of wider streets and less parking spaces.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The plan also seeks to “reclaim Parnell Square as a green lung for the city, rather than use it for car parking”.