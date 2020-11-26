#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man due in court over robbery of shop in Dublin city yesterday

The theft occurred on Moore Street yesterday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 8:59 AM
Moore Street (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Moore Street (file photo)
Moore Street (file photo)
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IS set to appear in court this morning after being charged in relation to a theft at a shop on Moore Street in Dublin city centre yesterday morning.

The theft occurred at around 10.25am, when a suspect entered the shop and left with a number of items which he did not pay for.

The suspect was then stopped by security, who were threatened and assaulted. No-one was injured during the course of the incident.

A man was later arrested and taken to Store Street garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged in relation to the theft, and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

A garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Comments have been closed as a person has been charged in relation to this case.

