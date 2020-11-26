Man due in court over robbery of shop in Dublin city yesterday

A MAN IS set to appear in court this morning after being charged in relation to a theft at a shop on Moore Street in Dublin city centre yesterday morning.

The theft occurred at around 10.25am, when a suspect entered the shop and left with a number of items which he did not pay for.

The suspect was then stopped by security, who were threatened and assaulted. No-one was injured during the course of the incident.

A man was later arrested and taken to Store Street garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged in relation to the theft, and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

A garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

