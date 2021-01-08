#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -2°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

CRU announces new moratorium on electricity and gas disconnections

The commission has encouraged everyone to continue paying bills to avoid a build-up of debt.

By Adam Daly Friday 8 Jan 2021, 7:00 PM
20 minutes ago 1,783 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5320386
Image: Shutterstock/Pakhnyushchy
Image: Shutterstock/Pakhnyushchy

THE COMMISSION FOR Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has announced an industry-wide moratorium on disconnecting domestic customers for the duration of the Level 5 restrictions. 

Current measures are in place until 31 January, however, the CRU said it will monitor the levels of customers arrears to identify trends that may warrant consideration of extending the moratorium. 

CRU has asked those who are experiencing financial difficulty to make contact with their supplier, and encouraged others to avoid building debt by continuing to pay bills as usual. 

“The CRU will take appropriate actions in line with the Living with Covid-19 plan to protect customers and assess these measures based on the ongoing monitoring of the market,” John Melvin, CRU Director of Energy Markets said. 

“As these moratoriums are only temporary measures to reflect the necessary changes in the national Covid-19 plan, the CRU strongly encourages all customers to continue to pay their bills as usual, or if they face difficulty doing so, to engage with their suppliers.”

The announcement comes as a status yellow low temperature/ice warning takes effect nationwide. The warning will last until midday tomorrow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Temperatures tonight will range from -2 degrees Celsius and could reach as low as -7 degrees. 

Next week should see a return to more normal temperatures for this time of year but will become more unsettled, Met Éireann said. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie