CRU announces new moratorium on electricity and gas disconnections

THE COMMISSION FOR Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has announced an industry-wide moratorium on disconnecting domestic customers for the duration of the Level 5 restrictions.

Current measures are in place until 31 January, however, the CRU said it will monitor the levels of customers arrears to identify trends that may warrant consideration of extending the moratorium.

CRU has asked those who are experiencing financial difficulty to make contact with their supplier, and encouraged others to avoid building debt by continuing to pay bills as usual.

“The CRU will take appropriate actions in line with the Living with Covid-19 plan to protect customers and assess these measures based on the ongoing monitoring of the market,” John Melvin, CRU Director of Energy Markets said.

“As these moratoriums are only temporary measures to reflect the necessary changes in the national Covid-19 plan, the CRU strongly encourages all customers to continue to pay their bills as usual, or if they face difficulty doing so, to engage with their suppliers.”

The announcement comes as a status yellow low temperature/ice warning takes effect nationwide. The warning will last until midday tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will range from -2 degrees Celsius and could reach as low as -7 degrees.

Next week should see a return to more normal temperatures for this time of year but will become more unsettled, Met Éireann said.