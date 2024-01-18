Additional charges brought against teens accused of attacking US tourist in Dublin last year

ADDITIONAL AND MORE serious charges have been brought against three youths accused of attacking US tourist Stephen Termini in Dublin.

The artist and musician, 57, was seriously injured during an incident on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street in the north inner city on 9 July last year.

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 16, who cannot be named because they are minors, were initially charged during the summer with assault causing harm to Termini, who is from Buffalo, New York.

He was hospitalised for several weeks.

They were granted bail in July at the Dublin Children’s Court, and Judge Paul Kelly imposed various strict conditions on the trio.

In December, he allowed gardaí additional time to seek the Director of Public Prosecutions’ direction (DPP) on the case, which resumed today.

The boys, accompanied to court by family members, were further charged with violent disorder and “causing serious harm” to Termini.

Advertisement

Judge Kelly noted the DPP had recommended trial on indictment, meaning the case should go to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

The offences are under section 15 of the Public Order Act and section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Due to their ages, they can plead for the case to remain in the Children’s Court, which can consider a juvenile’s level of maturity and other relevant factors in a jurisdiction hearing.

When charged, they made “no reply” and have yet to indicate a plea.

Judge Kelly ordered the disclosure of prosecution evidence to their lawyers and adjourned the case until a date in March when they will face a preliminary hearing in the Children’s Court to determine their trial venue.

The three youths remain on bail with strict conditions.

The terms include a curfew, being contactable 24 hours a day by phone, and not associating or communicating with each other.

They have also been ordered to stay off Talbot Street, Railway Street and James Joyce Street.

At their first hearing on 27 July, one of the investigating officers, Detective Sergeant Shane Noone, said: “This incident involves CCTV where youths were hanging around Railway Street, and it emanated from there; We are concerned that it could go back to that situation, and we want to avoid that.”