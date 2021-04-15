More than 18,000 people so far have registered with the HSE for their vaccine

OVER 18,000 PEOPLE have so far registered their details so they can receive an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine.

From today people aged over 65 have been be able to register their details on the HSE’s online portal.

This is the beginning of the age-based rollout of the vaccination programme, with a similar system due to be used for later cohorts.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said this afternoon that over 18,000 people have so far registered for a vaccine appointment – 95% through the online portal, 5% over the phone.

The registration system is now online, first for those aged 69.

Tomorrow it will be open for those aged 68, Saturday will be the first registration day for those aged 67, Sunday will be the first day for the 66 group and on Monday the portal will be open for those aged 65.

The HSE has said it is asking people to begin registering on specific days to help manage demand on the system. You will also be able to access this system after those days – registration is not limited to this five-day period.

The registration system can be accessed through the HSE website.

The HSE also today published a revised plan for April, May and June’s vaccine rollout following setbacks with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson doses:

Source: HSE

Earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said younger people with no underlying conditions may have their dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine delayed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said the issue of spacing out the Pfizer doses is under consideration, but no decision has been taken as yet.

The Tánaiste added that people who received their first vaccine dose will receive the second as planned, regardless of what decision is reached.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that the decision on whether to space out the doses will be made within the week.

It would “make sense” to space out the vaccines for those under 60 who are in good health, Varadkar said this morning.

Currently, the interval is 28 days between the first and second Pfizer dose, but some countries have extended it to 12 weeks.

An extension could allow more people to have a first vaccination.

He said we must bear in mind spacing out the doses was not recommended by the actual manufacturer of the vaccine and the clinical trials weren’t done on that basis, “but it is something that can be opened for consideration”.

People who refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine will go to the back of the queue, added Varadkar.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy