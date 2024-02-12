Advertisement
An Garda Síochána

More than 2,000 people over 35 apply to gardaí in first competition since age limit was raised

More than a third of new applicants are over 35 years of age.
MORE THAN 2,000 people over 35 have applied to become gardaí.

That is according to the most recent figures by An Garda Síochána, which show an upswing in interest in joining the force.

The latest recruitment campaign is the first following the government’s decision to increase the entry age limit to apply to become a garda trainee from 35 to 50.

The 2024 competition has attracted 6,381 applicants, up from around 5,000 during the last campaign ten months ago.

A garda spokesperson said the figures confirm that “interest in becoming a Garda is still high and it’s a job worth doing”.

Applicants will now enter into a competitive selection process involving a number of stages including online aptitude tests (Stage 1), competency based interview (Stage 2), and fitness test (Stage 3).

It is understood that all future Garda trainees will be required to meet the same medical and fitness conditions as current trainees and standards will be maintained irrespective of age.

An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice are to run garda recruitment campaigns on an annual basis to “ensure a steady stream of garda trainees entering the Garda College”.

In October, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said that a “record number” of gardaí were due to quit the force in 2023.

Many gardaí, it said, were simply “walking out” due to a combination of factors, including a lack of recognition, poor pension entitlements for new recruits, workload, and an unfair disciplinary process.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “Nothing is off the table when it comes to recruitment.

“We have increased the training allowance and increased the age of entry from 35 to 50. I am determined that An Garda Síochána grows to 15,000 members and beyond.”

The changes to the age criteria for recruits comes after a Labour Court ruling determined the age limit was unlawful and amounted to discrimination on the grounds of age.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
