MORE THAN 2,630 drivers were found to be speeding over the bank holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, some 177 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the same period.

New figures released by An Garda Síochána demonstrate hundreds of examples of dangerous driving over five days.

Some of the top speeds detected by gardaí were 126km/h in a 50km/h zone in Dublin 5, 104km/h in a 60km/h zone in Buncrana, Co Donegal, and 124km/h in an 80km/h zone in Kilcolgan, Co Galway.

Gardaí also said that more than 220 drivers were caught using their mobile phone, while 77 people were caught not wearing a seatbelt.

Over 5,000 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted throughout the weekend. In the 24 hours from 7am on Monday until 7am today, 36 people were arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said the myriad of issues on Irish roads “require the attention of every single person”.

There is “no excuse” for driving under the influence or while looking at a phone, she said.

“We are seeing some extremely dangerous driving behaviour that must be stopped. Slow down. Be patient and be mindful of your actions while in control of the vehicle you’re driving.

“Responsible driving habits keep yourself and other road users safe. It is as simple as that.”

Humphries also warned that roads will continue to be busy this week for the second half of midterm break.

Three people died on Irish roads over the bank holiday weekend.

This brings the total number of people killed in road traffic incidents this year to 58 – some 16 more lives lost than this time last year.