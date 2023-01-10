Gardai get more time for DPP directions in Cherry Orchard car ramming case

A JUDGE HAS granted Gardaí another two months to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over four boys charged after the ramming of a Garda car in Ballyfermot in Dublin in September.

Videos of the incident at around 7.30pm on 19 September went viral on social media.

The footage showed a collision between the patrol vehicle and another car cheered by on-lookers.

Gardaí commenced an investigation and arrested the four boys, two aged 14 and a pair of 15-year-old boys.

In October, they were charged with related motoring offences and granted bail with strict terms by Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court.

They faced their third hearing today accompanied by parents and lawyers.

Judge Paul Kelly noted from Detective Garda Ronan Coffey that directions were not available yet.

The defence consented to a two-month adjournment, and the boys were remanded on continuing bail.

Solicitor Lorraine Stephens also said she had corresponded with the DPP about the youngest of the four defendants, aged 13 at the time of the alleged incidents. The solicitor said she had asked why that boy was not considered for inclusion in the juvenile youth diversion programme instead of court prosecution.

The boys are yet to indicate a plea.

The older pair are accused of unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue, dangerous driving, in a manner including speed, at Cherry Orchard Avenue, and criminal damage to a Garda car at the same location.

One is also accused of being a passenger in a second stolen car on the same date.

The younger boys are accused of being passengers in an alleged stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue. In addition, one is charged with unlawfully travelling as a passenger in another car that day at the same location.

They must go to school or bail supervision programmes, obey a curfew and remain contactable by mobile phone, and two of them must stay out of the Ballyfermot area.

Until age 18, the law classes the defendants as children with a right to anonymity.

A fifth boy has been referred to the juvenile youth diversion programme instead of facing a court prosecution with the risk of a criminal record and a custodial sentence.