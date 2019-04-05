This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 April, 2019
Mormon church to allow baptism for children of LGBT parents

The church added it wanted to “reduce the hate and contention so common today”.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Apr 2019, 2:27 PM
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE MORMON CHURCH has announced it will now allow the children of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender parents to be baptised, regardless of whether the parents are members.

The decision is “effective immediately,” said the church, officially known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in a statement.

The new policy allows a child to be blessed as a baby and baptised at age eight.

“Previously, our handbook characterised same-gender marriage by a member as apostasy,” or a denial of faith, the statement said. 

“While we still consider such a marriage to be a serious transgression, it will not be treated as apostasy for purposes of church discipline. Instead, the immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way.”

The church added it wanted to “reduce the hate and contention so common today” — but insisted its overall teachings had not changed.

“These changes do not represent a shift in Church doctrine related to marriage or the commandments of God in regard to chastity and morality,” it said. 

Founded in 1830, the Mormon Church, whose headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, Utah, has 16 million members and says its mission is to restore a true church in preparation for the return of Jesus Christ. 

Its informal name refers to the “Book of Mormon” — named after an old prophet — which followers believe is a restored version of the true word of Jesus, rather than traditional Christian scripture.

In a handbook in 2015, the Mormon church – a denomination of Christianity with significant differences to Catholicism – outlined “same-sex marriage as a particularly grievous or significant, serious kind of sin that required Church discipline”. 

It led to a large population of the church’s membership leaving in protest at the time. 

