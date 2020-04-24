Morning Memo: Sign up to TheJournal.ie's daily business and economics newsletter

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 April, 2020
By Ian Curran Friday 24 Apr 2020, 1:07 PM
FOR THE SECOND time in a decade, the Irish economy is entering a recession.

As the commercial health of the country becomes front page news once again, the need for clear, understandable updates on the most important business and economic trends is obvious.

This is what TheJournal.ie’s new business newsletter Morning Memo aims to deliver to your inbox every morning.

Morning Memo doesn’t just examine on what’s going on at big companies or SMEs or the latest economic trends and policy shifts – it also focuses on how these things intersect with and materially impact our daily lives, particularly in the midst of a global crisis.

Putting the biggest stories of the day into context for readers, the email newsletter also provides easy-to-grasp explanations of jargon that suddenly become newsworthy.

Morning Memo will also include a reading list of some of the more interesting business and economics-tinged stories from around the internet.

The email is sent every weekday morning. Sign up for the newsletter in the box below.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

