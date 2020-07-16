Motorcyclist in his 40s dies in road collision with car near Ballyhaunis

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Mayo yesterday.
Gardaí are investigating the crash involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred on the N83 at Johnstown, Ballyhaunis, yesterday at around 3.35pm.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was airlifted to Galway University Hospital in a critical condition. He has since passed away, Gardaí said.
A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and the road has re-opened.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
