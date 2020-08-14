Morrissey announces death of his 'beloved' Dublin-born mother

Images of Elizabeth shared by Morrissey on his website in recent days.

SINGER MORRISSEY HAS announced the death of his Dublin-born mother Elizabeth Dwyer.

The former frontman of the Smiths posted a short statement on Morrissey Central this morning.

“Morrissey’s very beloved mother – and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away,” it read.

The announcement was accompanied by a picture of Elizabeth on the beach and an Oscar Wilde quote: ”All my life’s buried here … heap earth upon it.”

Her passing comes after Morrissey had asked fans to pray for his mother who he said was “in trouble” earlier this month.

“With this broken voice I beseech you, my friends, to offer prayers of hope and prayers of intercession for the recovery of Elizabeth Anne Dwyer, who is my mother, who is in trouble, and who is the sole reason for all the good and motivational things in my life.

I ask particularly my friends in Chile, Mexico, Italy, Peru, Paraguay, Brazil, the United States, Ecuador, Israel and Ireland to offer their prayers for Elizabeth – for she is all I have, and our collective pleas of petition might wake the sleeping gods.”

A service is due to take place for Elizabeth in her native Dublin to which “all are welcome”.