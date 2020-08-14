This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 August, 2020
Morrissey announces death of his 'beloved' Dublin-born mother

Morrissey had previously asked fans to pray for his mother who was “in trouble”.

By Adam Daly Friday 14 Aug 2020, 12:45 PM
43 minutes ago 10,520 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5175784
Images of Elizabeth shared by Morrissey on his website in recent days.
SINGER MORRISSEY HAS announced the death of his Dublin-born mother Elizabeth Dwyer. 

The former frontman of the Smiths posted a short statement on Morrissey Central this morning.

“Morrissey’s very beloved mother – and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away,” it read. 

The announcement was accompanied by a picture of Elizabeth on the beach and an Oscar Wilde quote: ”All my life’s buried here … heap earth upon it.”

Her passing comes after Morrissey had asked fans to pray for his mother who he said was “in trouble” earlier this month. 

“With this broken voice I beseech you, my friends, to offer prayers of hope and prayers of intercession for the recovery of Elizabeth Anne Dwyer, who is my mother, who is in trouble, and who is the sole reason for all the good and motivational things in my life.

I ask particularly my friends in Chile, Mexico, Italy, Peru, Paraguay, Brazil, the United States, Ecuador, Israel and Ireland to offer their prayers for Elizabeth – for she is all I have, and our collective pleas of petition might wake the sleeping gods.”

A service is due to take place for Elizabeth in her native Dublin to which “all are welcome”. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

