Woman arrested at Dublin Port after mortar launcher destined for private collector discovered

The launcher was discovered this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 2:22 PM
34 minutes ago 3,705 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5295175
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman after a Soviet-era mortar launcher was brought into the country.

The item, which gardaí suspect was being delivered to a collector, was seized this morning at Dublin Port. 

The arrested woman told officers she works as a courier and was delivering the device to a man in the North.

Revenue and Customs officers carrying out a routine profile on incoming port traffic stopped an Eastern European registered van. On closer inspection, a mortar launcher was being transported in the van.

The Army bomb squad arrived on scene and confirmed the mortar launcher to be safe. No ammunition for the launcher was discovered. 

A garda spokesman said: “The driver of the vehicle, a female in her 20s was arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 and detained at Store Street Garda Station.

“An Garda Síochána has carried out enquiries with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“At this time An Garda Síochána is satisfied that there was no criminal intent in the importation of what is a decommissioned Russian manufactured 82mm KRH 36Y mortar launcher, which appears to be destined for a private collection in Northern Ireland.” 

