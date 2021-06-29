#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

Number of mortgage approvals continues to grow as almost 4,700 signed off last month

This represents a significant increase on the 1,879 mortgage approvals issued in May 2020, the BPFI said.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,674 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479779
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson

THERE WAS A continued increase in the number of mortgages approved in May this year, with a year-on-year growth of more than 200% in approvals for first time buyers. 

Latest figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show that 4,683 mortgage approvals were issued in May this year.

That’s compared to 1,879 mortgages approved in May 2020. 

Brian Hayes, the chief executive of the BPFI, said the increase was aided by Covid-19 restrictions being lifted and that “lenders and customers had also adjusted much better to working within the restrictions”.

“This is clearly borne out by the figures,” he said, adding that May was “yet another very strong month” for mortgage approvals.

“Similar to the trend we saw emerge last month we have seen a doubling of activity across many mortgage categories,” Hayes said. 

The BPFI represents the banking, payments and fintech sector in Ireland.

Overall, it said mortgage approval activity increased by just under 150% in terms of volume in May this year compared to the same month last year. 

There were 48,935 mortgage approvals in the 12 months ending in May this year, amounting to a total value of €11.97 billion.

“During this period more loans were approved for home buyers/builders (FTBs and mover purchase combined) than in any twelve-month period since the data series began in 2011 at 38,882,” Hayes said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The number of mortgage approvals for first time buyers increased by 8% month-on-month and by 202.8% between May 2020 and 2021.

FTBs accounted for 55% of the total volume of mortgage approvals in May this year. 

Hayes added that the approval figures are “significant” and signal a “robust pipelines for drawdown activity later in the year”. 

The number of mortgages approved in April this year was nearly double the amount of approvals in the same month last year. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie