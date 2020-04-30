Banks 'very close' to extension of Covid-19 mortgage break

BANKS ARE EXPECTING to extend the Covid-19 mortgage payment break beyond the initial three-month period.

The scheme sees qualifying customers whose earnings have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic receive a break on loan repayments.

All of the country’s main banks are participating in the scheme, which began last month, but it is now expected to last for longer than was initially planned.

The Irish Independent reported this morning that AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said he expects an extension of the scheme until there is “more certainty”.

Dr Ali Uğur, chief economist at the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BFI), has said that they too are expecting an extension of the scheme.

“We’ve done significant amount of work by introducing different payment break in a way for mortgage holders and SME customers, we recognise that it’s an ongoing issue for a lot of people. And I can say there’s been significant progress achieved, trying to widen, widen the payment break. And I believe that we’re very close to it,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.