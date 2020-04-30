This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 April, 2020
Banks 'very close' to extension of Covid-19 mortgage break

All of the country’s main banks are participating in the scheme.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 7:53 AM
A Bank of Ireland branch on O'Connell Street in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

BANKS ARE EXPECTING to extend the Covid-19 mortgage payment break beyond the initial three-month period.

The scheme sees qualifying customers whose earnings have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic receive a break on loan repayments.

All of the country’s main banks are participating in the scheme, which began last month, but it is now expected to last for longer than was initially planned. 

The Irish Independent reported this morning that AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said he expects an extension of the scheme until there is “more certainty”.

Dr Ali Uğur, chief economist at the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BFI), has said that they too are expecting an extension of the scheme.

“We’ve done significant amount of work by introducing different payment break in a way for mortgage holders and SME customers, we recognise that it’s an ongoing issue for a lot of people. And I can say there’s been significant progress achieved, trying to widen, widen the payment break. And I believe that we’re very close to it,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

