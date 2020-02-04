This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Man arrested in Rathfarnham, Dublin, in relation to suspected €4 million mortgage fraud

Oover 109 suspect fraudulent mortgage applications were submitted.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 18,244 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4992809
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 40s in relation to mortgage fraud totalling in excess of €4 million.

Officers attached to the Serious Economic Crime Investigation Unit are currently investigating a number of complaints from various financial institutions relating to fraudulent mortgage applications.

Gardaí said that over 109 suspect mortgage applications, with a value in excess of €4 million, have been submitted to these financial institutions.

A garda spokesman said: “As part of this investigation, searches were carried out at premises in the Rathfarnham and Templeogue areas of Dublin. A large quantity of documents and computers were seized during the course of these searches.

“On the 4th of February 2020 at approximately 7am, a male was arrested at his home address in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. He was conveyed to Rathfarnham Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.”

