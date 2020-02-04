Man arrested in Rathfarnham, Dublin, in relation to suspected €4 million mortgage fraud

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 40s in relation to mortgage fraud totalling in excess of €4 million.

Officers attached to the Serious Economic Crime Investigation Unit are currently investigating a number of complaints from various financial institutions relating to fraudulent mortgage applications.

Gardaí said that over 109 suspect mortgage applications, with a value in excess of €4 million, have been submitted to these financial institutions.

A garda spokesman said: “As part of this investigation, searches were carried out at premises in the Rathfarnham and Templeogue areas of Dublin. A large quantity of documents and computers were seized during the course of these searches.

“On the 4th of February 2020 at approximately 7am, a male was arrested at his home address in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. He was conveyed to Rathfarnham Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.”