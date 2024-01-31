Advertisement
Alamy
Finance

Scheme for mortgage interest relief for some homeowners opens today

The relief is available for people with balances of of between €80,000 and €500,000 on their mortgages.
0
3.1k
1 hour ago

A NEW SCHEME of mortgage interest tax relief for certain homeowners will open from today. 

According to the Government, the Mortgage Interest Tax Relief is available to homeowners with an outstanding mortgage balance on their principal private residence of between €80,000 and €500,000 on 31 December 2022 and who are compliant with Local Property Tax requirements.

These homeowners will be able to submit a claim for relief that will be equal to 20% of the increased interest paid in 2023 compared to 2022, or €1,250, whichever is lesser.

The scheme is now open to PAYE taxpayers who fall into this category. They can apply for the relief through Revenue’s myAccount service.

The Government estimated there are about €208,000 mortgages eligible for the scheme, with the projected cost being €125 million.

People can claim it by filing an Income Tax Return and uploading their certificate of mortgage interest and confirmation of their mortgage balance at 31 December 2022.

McGrath in a statement welcomed the launching of the scheme, saying that it was part of measures that were “helping households throughout the country”.

Main opposition party Sinn Féin last year called for help for mortgage holders in the budget. The party put forward a motion in the Dáil last September that would have seen a temporary and targeted scheme put in place at the time.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags