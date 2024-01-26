Advertisement
Stock photo of a first time buyer entering their home. Alamy Stock Photo
Housing

Mortgage drawdowns for first-time buyers hit highest level since 2007's Celtic Tiger peak

The BPFI Chief Exec said that increased housing supply in 2024 could help to ease property price inflation.
0
1.5k
1 hour ago

MORTGAGE DRAWDOWNS FOR first-time buyers reached their highest level since 2007 last year, a new Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) report has stated.

The average first time buyer drawdown increased to €282,084, up from €264,621 in the previous year.

Overall mortgage activity slowed down in 2023, but almost 26,000 first time buyers made drawdowns over the course of the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, 11,584 mortgages were drawn down by borrowers, which is a decrease of 27.1% on the previous quarter. 

First time buyers remained the single largest group drawing down mortgages by volume (62.7%) and by value in the last quarter of the year. 

The number of mortgages approved in December fell by 33.5% month on month, and by 23.3% year on year.

Re-mortgaging and switching activity fell by 68.6% in 2023 compared to the previous year, and by 71.8% in terms of value.

The Chief Executive of BPFI Brian Hayes said the latest mortgage data shows another “strong year for first-time buyers” who “dominated” the market. 

However he added that overall there has been a decrease in mortgage drawdown and approval activity, which has been driven largely by a sharp decline in the number of people remortgaging and the number switching mortgage providers. 

Mr Hayes said that looking ahead to 2024, the BPFI  expects housing and mortgage demand to remain strong, despite the expected slowdown in Irish economic growth. 

He added that housing output has increased “significantly” in the last two years, and the potential output for 2024 “looks encouraging”. 

“Increasing supply should also help average property price inflation ease during the year,” he added.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags