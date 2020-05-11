This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 11 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach meets with five major banks to discuss Covid-19

The government says that the banks have agreed that anyone availing of a mortgage break can now extend the loan term.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 11 May 2020, 7:06 PM
18 minutes ago 3,902 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5096570
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the heads of the banks today.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the heads of the banks today.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the heads of the banks today.
Image: RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR met with the heads of the five major Irish banks today to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. 

This evening, the government said that the banks have agreed that anyone in receipt of a mortgage break can now have the loan term extended – meaning people won’t face a rise in monthly repayments. 

The meeting, which took place between Varadkar and the chief executives of the five main banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, Permanent TSB and KBC – saw the taoiseach welcome the decision of banks to extend payment breaks for mortgage holders to six months.

Businesses and mortgage customers, during the crisis, will have the option of having the term of their loan extended, but it won’t affect people’s credit rating. 

Varadkar, who met the banks alongside finance minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphries, praised the banks for staying open during recent weeks. 

A statement issued this evening said that “the government and the banks jointly recognised the challenge facing many businesses as the economy reopens”.

“The government welcomes the commitment by the banks to continue to play their part by working positively with their customers, in as supportive a manner as possible, to ensure that the recovery can take place as quickly as possible.”

Earlier today the Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh told RTÉ that she couldn’t see the six-month break being extended any further. 

Last month, the Banking & Payments Federation confirmed that the Covid-19 mortgage break would be extended to six months. 

“BPFI and its members fully appreciate that people are going into a very uncertain period in the weeks and months ahead and our objective is to allay their worries by offering as much relief and certainty as possible in these unprecedented times,” BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie