This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First-time buyers made up most of the 12,000 mortgages drawn down in last quarter of 2019

The 12,259 mortgages are valued at €2.7 billion.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,363 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4983142

shutterstock_1577767708 File photo Source: Shutterstock/Michael Dechev

MORE THAN 12,000 new mortgages, valued at €2.7 billion, were drawn down by borrowers during the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a new report.

Just over half of these (52%) related to first-time buyers, according to figures released by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) today.

image001 Source: BPFI

There were more than 49,000 mortgage approvals in Ireland overall in 2019, valued at €11 billion, the report states.

2019 Source: BPFI

There were 12,259 mortgage drawdowns in the last three months of 2019, valued at €2.768 billion. 

This represents an increase of 1.2% in volume and 5% in value on the last three months of 2018. It also represents an increase of 3.9% in volume and 4.9% in value compared with the previous quarter in 2019.

A mortgage drawdown occurs when a customer draws down some or all of an approved mortgage to buy or build a residential property.

q4 Source: BPFI

There were 9,941 purchase mortgage drawdowns, valued at €2.3 billion in the final quarter of 2019.

Purchase mortgage drawdown activity rose in volume by 3.4% year-on-year and increased in value by 7.6% over the same period, according to the report.

Related Reads

05.12.19 Increase in first-time buyers moving to Dublin commuter belt
15.06.19 Mortgage rates in Ireland are still one of the highest in Europe

First-time buyer (FTB) mortgage drawdown volume increased by 11% year-on-year to 6,386, while mover-purchase drawdown volume decreased by 8% year-on-year to 3,187.

Residential investment letting (RIL) mortgage drawdown volume decreased by 7.8% year-on-year to 368.

Re-mortgage/switching mortgage drawdown volume fell by 12.5% year-on-year to 1,473, while the number of top-up drawdowns rose by 3.7% year-on-year to 845.

FTB mortgage drawdown values increased by 15.8% year-on-year to €1.4 billion, while the value of mover-purchase drawdowns decreased by 3.4% year-on-year to €813 million.

RIL mortgage drawdown values decreased by 8.9% year-on-year to €55 million, the report notes.

The value of re-mortgage/switching mortgage drawdown fell by 10.3% year-on-year to €357 million, while the value of top-up drawdowns rose by 11.0% year-on-year to €79 million.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie