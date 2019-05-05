At least one dead after plane bursts into flames during emergency landing at Moscow airport

20 минут назад пассажирский самолёт “Аэрофлот“, вылетевший из Москвы в Мурманск, вернулся в Шереметьево из-за возгорания. Все живы. pic.twitter.com/NAbQi5N0U0 — Артем Парсанов (@ArtemPetrovich) May 5, 2019 Source: Артем Парсанов /Twitter

AT LEAST ONE person has died after a passenger plane caught fire during an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport, Russian state news agencies have said.

“Based on current information, one person has died and four people need medical attention” after the plane erupted in flames as it tried to land at Sheremetyevo airport shortly after takeoff, the TASS agency quoted Russian investigators as saying.

The agencies did not immediately say how many people were on board. It said ambulances were sent to the scene of the landing and the passengers were evacuated.

The Interfax agency reported that the plane, a Russian-made Superjet-100, had just taken off from Sheremetyevo airport on a domestic route when the crew issued a distress signal.

“It attempted an emergency landing but did not succeed the first time, and on the second time the landing gear hit (the ground), then the nose did, and it caught fire,” a source told Interfax.

Russian television showed a column of smoke towering over the plane. Other images showed the aircraft on fire as it attempted to land, then passengers leaving by a forward door.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, the plane had been headed to the far northwest city of Murmansk in Russia.

It said initial indications suggested an electrical fault might have caused the fire while the plane was in the air.

