Gunman 'neutralised' after opening fire in Moscow

A GUNMAN IN Moscow has been “neutralised” after opening fire near an office of Russia’s security service earlier today.

An unspecified number of people have been injured in the incident.

The gunfire broke out at around 6.45pm (3.45pm Irish time) close to the office of Russian intelligence agency the Federal Security Service (FSB), formerly known as the KGB.

Footage from the city shows people running in panic while armed officers make their way towards the scene.

There were casualties in the incident, the FSB confirmed in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

“An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralised,” agencies quoted the FSB as saying, without giving further details.

More to follow…