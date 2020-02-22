This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 22 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homeless man appears in court charged with London mosque knife attack

Prayer leader Raafat Maglad suffered a neck injury in the incident at London Central Mosque.

By Press Association Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 1:15 PM
16 minutes ago 474 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017850
Image: PA
Image: PA

A 29-YEAR-old homeless man has appeared in court charged with stabbing a prayer leader with a kitchen knife at a major London mosque.

Daniel Horton is accused of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

The bearded defendant, wearing a grey tracksuit, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today and sat forward with his head bowed during the hearing.

He spoke only to state his nationality as British and confirm his name and date of birth.

Raafat Maglad, 70, was treated in hospital for stab injuries after being injured at London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park.

Mr Maglad, known as the muezzin – the person who makes the call to prayer – returned to the mosque for Friday prayers, less than 24 hours after the incident.

Prosecutor Tanyia Dogra said the victim had suffered a 1.5cm wound to his neck.

She told the court the victim and defendant were known to each other because Horton had been attending the mosque for a number of years.

Horton, who the court heard had been sleeping rough since last year, was remanded in custody by District Judge Nina Tempia to appear at Southwark Crown Court on March 20.

Comments are off as legal proceedings have started.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie