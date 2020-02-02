This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'How tall is Brendan Howlin?': Here's the most searched questions about the general election

Google Trends has released an analysis of the questions people have been typing into Google about the general election.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 12:34 PM
50 minutes ago 5,454 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4989767

Google Trends aontu Source: Google Trends

SINN FÉIN HAS been the top searched political party in the past two weeks, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil interchanging second and third place since 20 January.

A Google Trends analysis shows that Aontú is in fourth place as it stands, with People-Before-Profit in fifth place in terms of party search results.

The search engine’s analysis looked at what were the most asked questions about political parties, the most searched party leaders, and the areas that searched issues related to the general election the most.

Screen Shot 2020-02-02 at 9.16.17 AM Source: Google Trends

You can view the interactive graphs in more detail here.

Maynooth, Co Kildare is the top location searching for the Irish election – the rest of the top five is Bray in Co Wicklow, Letterkenny in Co Donegal, Malahide in Co Dublin and Galway.

The top five questions that were searched about the party leaders were:

  1. How tall is Brendan Howlin?
  2. What age is Mary Lou McDonald?
  3. Where is Mary Lou McDonald from?
  4. What age is Michael Martin?
  5. Is Leo Varadkar married?

Screen Shot 2020-02-02 at 9.28.26 AM Source: Google Trends

The top five question asked about all political parties were in and around the same theme: asking about each party’s origin and history; whether a party is left or right wing; about who the leader of each party is; and how many seats the party holds.

The most searched political issues in the past two weeks has fluctuated: starting on 20 January with schools, hospitals and crime as the top three spots respectively, and moving to schools, hospitals and Brexit this weekend.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

