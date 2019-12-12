Gay Byrne, Brexit and Donald Trump: What people were talking about on Facebook in 2019

GAY BYRNE, BREXIT and US President Donald Trump were among the topics most talked about on Facebook in Ireland in 2019.

The social media platform has today released a monthly breakdown of the issues that got people talking so far this year:

January: Munster Rugby

February: Lady Gaga performance at the Oscars

March: Christchurch Mosque Attack

April: Notre Dame de Paris Fire

May: Game of Thrones Finale

June: US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland

July: Fortnite Battle Royale at the Fortnite World Cup 2019

August: Amazon Forest Fires

September: Electric Picnic

October: Brexit

November: Gay Byrne (the iconic broadcaster died on 4 November)

Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland, said the ‘year in review’ round-up is always a diverse list of topics, covering politics, sport, entertainment and world events.

“This year is no different with highlights including Munster Rugby, Brexit, Electric Picnic, Game of Thrones finale and the Amazon forest fires,” he said.

The most followed hashtags and accounts (as of the last 90 days) on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, were also released today:

Top accounts:

Conor McGregor – 32.8 million followers

Jacysepticeye/Seán McLoughlin – 6.6 million followers

Maura Higgins – 2.6 million followers

Rory McIlroy – 1,8 million followers

Dee Devlin – 1.6 million followers

Top hashtags: