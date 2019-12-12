Gay Byrne, Brexit and Donald Trump: What people were talking about on Facebook in 2019

GAY BYRNE, BREXIT and US President Donald Trump were among the topics most talked about on Facebook in Ireland in 2019.
The social media platform has today released a monthly breakdown of the issues that got people talking so far this year:
- January: Munster Rugby
- February: Lady Gaga performance at the Oscars
- March: Christchurch Mosque Attack
- April: Notre Dame de Paris Fire
- May: Game of Thrones Finale
- June: US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland
- July: Fortnite Battle Royale at the Fortnite World Cup 2019
- August: Amazon Forest Fires
- September: Electric Picnic
- October: Brexit
- November: Gay Byrne (the iconic broadcaster died on 4 November)
Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland, said the ‘year in review’ round-up is always a diverse list of topics, covering politics, sport, entertainment and world events.
“This year is no different with highlights including Munster Rugby, Brexit, Electric Picnic, Game of Thrones finale and the Amazon forest fires,” he said.
The most followed hashtags and accounts (as of the last 90 days) on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, were also released today:
Top accounts:
- Conor McGregor – 32.8 million followers
- Jacysepticeye/Seán McLoughlin – 6.6 million followers
- Maura Higgins – 2.6 million followers
- Rory McIlroy – 1,8 million followers
- Dee Devlin – 1.6 million followers
Top hashtags:
- Irish interiors
- Mrs Hinch (cleaning tips)
- Wild Atlantic Way
- Love
- Love Island
