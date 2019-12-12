This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 12 December, 2019
Gay Byrne, Brexit and Donald Trump: What people were talking about on Facebook in 2019

A list of the Instagram accounts with the most followers has also been released.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 7:35 AM
Gay Byrne pictured in 1998
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GAY BYRNE, BREXIT and US President Donald Trump were among the topics most talked about on Facebook in Ireland in 2019.

The social media platform has today released a monthly breakdown of the issues that got people talking so far this year:

  • January: Munster Rugby
  • February: Lady Gaga performance at the Oscars
  • March: Christchurch Mosque Attack
  • April: Notre Dame de Paris Fire
  • May: Game of Thrones Finale
  • June: US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland
  • July: Fortnite Battle Royale at the Fortnite World Cup 2019
  • August: Amazon Forest Fires
  • September: Electric Picnic
  • October: Brexit
  • November: Gay Byrne (the iconic broadcaster died on 4 November)

Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland, said the ‘year in review’ round-up is always a diverse list of topics, covering politics, sport, entertainment and world events.

“This year is no different with highlights including Munster Rugby, Brexit, Electric Picnic, Game of Thrones finale and the Amazon forest fires,” he said.

The most followed hashtags and accounts (as of the last 90 days) on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, were also released today:

Top accounts:

  • Conor McGregor – 32.8 million followers
  • Jacysepticeye/Seán McLoughlin – 6.6 million followers
  • Maura Higgins – 2.6 million followers
  • Rory McIlroy – 1,8 million followers
  • Dee Devlin – 1.6 million followers

05.11.19 New legislation will regulate political advertising on social media

Top hashtags:

  • Irish interiors
  • Mrs Hinch (cleaning tips)
  • Wild Atlantic Way
  • Love
  • Love Island

