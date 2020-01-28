All testing of cars for North's equivalent of NCT cancelled due to 'lift faults'

MOT TESTING IN Northern Ireland, the equivalent of the NCT in the Republic, has been suspended from today due to lift faults in test centres.

Paul Duffy, Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency, said all MOT testing for cars and light vehicles was suspended as a precautionary measure.

“Following further inspections of lift faults in MOT centres, the contractor has not provided sufficient assurance to DVA [yesterday] on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs,” Duffy said in a statement yesterday.

Tests on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue. The Driver and Vehicle Agency in NI is in charge of the cancellations.

Most customers with vehicles due to be tested soon will be issued with an MOT exemption certificate which will allow them to continue to drive. Some exceptions apply.

Duffy said the DVA recognises the “considerable inconvenience and disruption this will cause” and apologised that the agency hasn’t been able to rectify the situation.

“Given the urgency of this situation, we are asking the public to follow media, social media channels and nidirect for updates. Staff will also be kept fully informed by their centre managers,” said Duffy.