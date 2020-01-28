This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All testing of cars for North's equivalent of NCT cancelled due to 'lift faults'

The MOT is the Northern Ireland equivalent of the NCT.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 3:07 PM
57 minutes ago 3,222 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4983211
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhail Leonov
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhail Leonov

MOT TESTING IN Northern Ireland, the equivalent of the NCT in the Republic, has been suspended from today due to lift faults in test centres.

Paul Duffy, Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency, said all MOT testing for cars and light vehicles was suspended as a precautionary measure.

“Following further inspections of lift faults in MOT centres, the contractor has not provided sufficient assurance to DVA [yesterday] on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs,” Duffy said in a statement yesterday. 

Tests on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue. The Driver and Vehicle Agency in NI is in charge of the cancellations. 

Most customers with vehicles due to be tested soon will be issued with an MOT exemption certificate which will allow them to continue to drive. Some exceptions apply.  

Duffy said the DVA recognises the “considerable inconvenience and disruption this will cause” and apologised that the agency hasn’t been able to rectify the situation.

“Given the urgency of this situation, we are asking the public to follow media, social media channels and nidirect for updates. Staff will also be kept fully informed by their centre managers,” said Duffy. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie