Mother accused of murdering three children in January 2020 to go on trial next month

A MOTHER ACCUSED of murdering her three young children will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court next month.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murdering her three young children at the family home on 24 January, 2020.

Section 252 of the Children Act, 2001 prohibits the identification of child victims and makes it an offence to publish anything that could identify a child who is an alleged victim of an offence, including a deceased child.

Defence counsel Michael Bowman told judge Michael White today that the trial is expected to last two days. The judge fixed a trial date for 17 May, 2021.

The accused woman was not present in court for today’s brief hearing.

