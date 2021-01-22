#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

Mother and baby home survivor sues State and order of nuns over alleged treatment at Bessborough

The action is understood to be one of the first brought following the publication of the final report by the commission of investigation earlier this month.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 22 Jan 2021, 5:02 PM
8 minutes ago 584 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5333070
File photo. Caroline Donovan says her constitutional rights were breached while at Bessborough
Image: Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Caroline Donovan says her constitutional rights were breached while at Bessborough
File photo. Caroline Donovan says her constitutional rights were breached while at Bessborough
Image: Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie

A FORMER RESIDENT of a mother and baby home in Cork has initiated a High Court damages action against the State, the HSE and the order of Catholic nuns who ran that facility.

The action has been brought by Caroline Donovan, who was a resident of Bessborough House in Cork on two occasions, once in the mid 1980s and also for a period during the early 1990s.

She says that while a resident of Bessborough, which was located in Blackrock, Cork she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse, which it is claimed amounted to a breach of her constitutional rights.

The action is understood to be one of the first brought following the publication earlier this month of the final report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Represented by solicitor Siobhan O’Neill, and barristers Frank Callanan SC and Conor Duff Bl Ms Donovan, who is aged in her fifties and is from Tralee in Co Kerry intends to bring parties before the courts in a High Court personal injuries claim.

The proceedings will be formally lodged in the coming days.

The parties being sued include the Minister for Health, the HSE and Ireland and the Attorney General and the Congregation of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, which ran the mother and baby home for unmarried mothers.

Ms Donovan says that when she was in Bessborough she was forced to work at the facility, and was also made by the nuns to work for a family in Cork City without any pay and was subject to harsh and unsafe working practices.

Ms Donovan also says that a baby girl she gave birth to in the early 1980s was wrongfully adopted without her consent, and after undue influence was exerted on her.

She says that she became pregnant when she was just 15 years of age. After she gave birth in a Cork hospital to a baby girl.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She says that her child was taken to Bessborough House and was, she claims, eventually unlawfully adopted without her permission.

The home closed in 1999.

The case is expected to come before the courts at a later date.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie