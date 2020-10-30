#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 30 October 2020
Advertisement

Taoiseach not anticipating 'obstacles or barriers' to publishing Mother and Baby Home report

The Taoiseach met with survivor and advocacy groups this morning.

By Christina Finn Friday 30 Oct 2020, 5:02 PM
13 minutes ago 723 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5249991
The Taoiseach says the government isn't ruling anything out in terms of a State apology and redress.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The Taoiseach says the government isn't ruling anything out in terms of a State apology and redress.
The Taoiseach says the government isn't ruling anything out in terms of a State apology and redress.
Image: RollingNews.ie

AFTER MEETING MOTHER and Baby Home survivor and advocacy groups this morning, the Taoiseach has said he is not “anticipating any “obstacles or barriers” to the release of the commission’s report.

The commission was set up over five years ago and the submission of the long-awaited report, which is about 4,000 pages long, was delayed a number of times.

The commission’s records – and whether or not they will be sealed for 30 years – have been the subject of much debate in recent weeks.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes will submit its final report to the government today.

The report will be examined by Minister Roderic O’Gorman, the Department of Children and the Attorney General before being published.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, Micheál Martin said:

“It is our intention to to publish this, because the whole purpose of establishing the commission was to tell as comprehensive the story as much as possible about what I regard as a very shameful and and dark, dark period in our country’s history.”

When asked if a State apology might be made, the Taoiseach said: “I’m ruling nothing out at all.”

Related Read

30.10.20 Q&A: Why was the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes set up and what did it examine?

“And certainly we won’t be found wanting in terms of a comprehensive response,” he added. 

“I would anticipate that we will publish this as soon as possible. We’re not looking at it from the perspective of barriers to publication, rather, we’re looking at it from the perspective of enabling it to be published, as soon as we possibly can,” said Martin.

The Taoiseach said he had a “constructive meeting” with various groups survivor and advocacy groups this morning. 

He said they discussed how to “move forward” in terms of dealing with issues to do with the application of GDPR in terms of access to records, and the legislative agenda that is required in terms of getting statutory access to records for people generally, as well as for people who were adopted.

The Taoiseach said they also looked at the framework needed for the future legislation as well as the establishment of a proper archival centre to hold the archive.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“That story deserves to be told, and needs to be told,” he said, adding that it needs to be shared with the people of Ireland.

“That is my objective and indeed the objective of the wider government,” he said.

When asked about redress for the survivors, he sad “we have to look at the report itself and just use suffice to say, we will be making a very comprehensive response to this, and I don’t want to obviously preempt the report itself… we certainly won’t be found wanting in terms of the comprehensive response,” said the Taoiseach.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie