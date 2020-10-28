#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Mother and Baby Homes report to go to minister on Friday but no timeline on when it will be published

The Cabinet has agreed the report will be published “as soon as possible”.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,476 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5247460
The Cabinet said decisions would also be taken on the Tuam mother and baby home site.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
The Cabinet said decisions would also be taken on the Tuam mother and baby home site.
The Cabinet said decisions would also be taken on the Tuam mother and baby home site.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE MINISTER FOR Children is due to receive the report of the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes this Friday with the government pledging that it will be published “as soon as possible” thereafter.

The much-awaited report is understood to be some 4,000 pages long but will not be published when received by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman this week. 

O’Gorman has previously said that he hopes the report will be published “as quickly as possible” with Cabinet also reiterating this hope at a meeting this afternoon. 

No timeline has been placed on when the report can be published, however, with the department noting that “a number of procedural matters” are required to be fulfilled before this can take place. 

Among the considerations are whether the report has the potential to impact any potential criminal proceedings. 

“The 2004 Act requires the minister to consider whether the publication of the report might publish any criminal proceedings that are pending or in progress, if so the minister is obliged to apply to the court for directions concerning the publication of the report,” the department says.

The minster is aware from representations he has received that a number of parties have made complaints of a potentially criminal nature to garda authorities. Consideration of these matters will necessitate engagement with the Attorney General, Garda Commissioner and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At today’s Cabinet meeting, the government also agreed to prioritise a number of matters relating to Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

Among them that legislation be progressed in relation to adoption and other information tracing, as well as legislation relating to the Tuam mother and baby home site. 

Related Reads

23.10.20 Legal advice is that GDPR is 'prohibited' by 2004 Act on Mother and Baby Homes Commission - Department
23.10.20 Q&A: What is the mother and baby home legislation passed in the Oireachtas this week?

The government is also seeking to put together “a comprehensive State response” following the publication of the commission’s final report. 

Coalition TDs have said that the government was taken aback by the backlash to last week’s Mother and Baby Homes Bill. Minister Michael McGrath said earlier today that it was never the intention for the bill to cause “such anxiety and anger”. 

 Today’s discussions at Cabinet were described as “very detailed discussions” but that decisions on the issue were taken collectively not by O’Gorman. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime this evening, O’Gorman’s party leader Eamon Ryan said that that his minister dealt with the issue appropriately. 

“I think Roderic has said himself that he wished that maybe there’d been further consultation, or more consultation done. Our sole focused on this is actually addressing the fears and concerns and legitimate worries that those survivors have, and our single focus is on how can we actually help them,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie