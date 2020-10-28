Mother and Baby Homes report to go to minister on Friday but no timeline on when it will be published

The Cabinet said decisions would also be taken on the Tuam mother and baby home site.

The Cabinet said decisions would also be taken on the Tuam mother and baby home site.

THE MINISTER FOR Children is due to receive the report of the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes this Friday with the government pledging that it will be published “as soon as possible” thereafter.

The much-awaited report is understood to be some 4,000 pages long but will not be published when received by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman this week.

O’Gorman has previously said that he hopes the report will be published “as quickly as possible” with Cabinet also reiterating this hope at a meeting this afternoon.

No timeline has been placed on when the report can be published, however, with the department noting that “a number of procedural matters” are required to be fulfilled before this can take place.

Among the considerations are whether the report has the potential to impact any potential criminal proceedings.

“The 2004 Act requires the minister to consider whether the publication of the report might publish any criminal proceedings that are pending or in progress, if so the minister is obliged to apply to the court for directions concerning the publication of the report,” the department says.

The minster is aware from representations he has received that a number of parties have made complaints of a potentially criminal nature to garda authorities. Consideration of these matters will necessitate engagement with the Attorney General, Garda Commissioner and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At today’s Cabinet meeting, the government also agreed to prioritise a number of matters relating to Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

Among them that legislation be progressed in relation to adoption and other information tracing, as well as legislation relating to the Tuam mother and baby home site.

The government is also seeking to put together “a comprehensive State response” following the publication of the commission’s final report.

Coalition TDs have said that the government was taken aback by the backlash to last week’s Mother and Baby Homes Bill. Minister Michael McGrath said earlier today that it was never the intention for the bill to cause “such anxiety and anger”.

Today’s discussions at Cabinet were described as “very detailed discussions” but that decisions on the issue were taken collectively not by O’Gorman.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime this evening, O’Gorman’s party leader Eamon Ryan said that that his minister dealt with the issue appropriately.

“I think Roderic has said himself that he wished that maybe there’d been further consultation, or more consultation done. Our sole focused on this is actually addressing the fears and concerns and legitimate worries that those survivors have, and our single focus is on how can we actually help them,” he said.