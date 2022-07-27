UN calls on Ireland to investigate allegations of human rights abuses in mother and baby homes

Children's toys and flowers at the 'Little Angels' memorial plot in Bessborough, Co Cork (file photo)

THE UNITED NATIONS Human Rights Committee has called on the Irish State to thoroughly investigate all allegations of human rights abuses in mother and baby homes and related institutions.

The committee said Ireland must “prosecute suspected perpetrators where appropriate and, if convicted, punish them with penalties commensurate with the gravity of the offence”.

The body also called on the Irish Government to extend its redress scheme to include all survivors of mother and baby homes and county homes. The committee made its recommendations in a report published today on human rights issues in Ireland.

Under current proposals by the Government, all mothers who spent time in an institution are eligible to apply for redress – but a person who spent time in an institution as a child is only eligible if they spent at least six months there.

People who were born into the system and boarded out, a precursor to adoption, are also excluded from the scheme.

In a significant intervention, representatives from the UN Human Rights Committee today said that this is unacceptable.

Survivors who receive compensation via the redress scheme would also have to sign a waiver saying they won’t pursue legal action against the State.

The UN committee called for this legal waiver to be scrapped, and for Ireland to “take measures to ensure all human rights violations in these institutions are fully recognised”.

The committee welcomed Ireland’s “efforts to address and memorialise the past human rights violations and institutional abuse of women and children in the Magdalene laundries, children’s institutions, and mother and baby homes” but said it still has a number of concerns.

It called on the Irish State to do the following:

Ensure the full recognition of the violation of human rights of all victims in these institutions, and establish a transitional justice mechanism to fight impunity and guarantee the right to truth for all victims

Intensify its efforts to increase complaint mechanisms for victims and to raise their awareness in order to investigate all allegations of abuses thoroughly taking a human-rights, survivor-centred and trauma-informed approach, prosecute suspected perpetrators where appropriate and, if convicted, punish them with penalties commensurate with the gravity of the offence

Guarantee full and effective remedy to all victims, removing all barriers to access including, inter alia, overly burdensome standards of proof, short timeframes to apply to the redress schemes, the ex-gratia nature of the scheme and the requirement, in order to receive compensation, to sign a waiver against further legal recourse against state and non-state actors through judicial process

Legal action

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva today, Vasilka Sancin, Vice-chair of the Human Rights Committee, said: “The committee calls upon the Irish Government to recognise violations of human rights of all victims in all the institutions.”

Sancin said a transitional justice approach is needed “to guarantee the right of truth for all victims, regardless of the length of their stay in this institution, or any other circumstances”.

Transitional justice consists of the implementation of judicial and non-judicial processes in order to respond to legacies of human rights abuses. Such measures include criminal prosecutions, truth commissions, redress schemes, and various kinds of institutional reforms.

When asked by The Journal about the legal waiver element of the Government’s planned redress scheme, Sancin said “we don’t think that this is appropriate and call on the [Irish State] not to enforce this in practice in order to really ensure effective remedy to all the victims”.

She said that Ireland should investigate all alleged human rights violations related to these institutions and “where still possible, prosecute – and if found guilty, punish the perpetrators”.

As reported by The Journal earlier this month, a number of survivors of mother and baby homes, county homes and similar institutions are considering taking legal action against the State if the Government does not extend the redress scheme to include them.

The committee also called on Ireland to “redouble its efforts to combat hate speech and incitement to discrimination or violence based on race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation”.

As well as publishing its findings on human rights issues in Ireland, the committee today published findings on Hong Kong-China, Macao-China, Georgia, Luxembourg and Uruguay.