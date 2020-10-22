#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 22 October 2020
Gardaí investigating unexplained death of infant and discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Gardaí are treating the incidents as a family tragedy.

By Sean Murray Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 2:03 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have said an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman and the unexplained death of an infant boy.

At around 3.45am this morning, following reports of a pedestrian acting suspiciously, gardaí discovered the body of a woman in the Strawberry Beds area. 

Following this incident, gardaí went to a house in Lucan where a seven-month-old baby was found in an unresponsive condition.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said an incident room has been set up at Lucan Garda Station and a technical examination of the scene has taken place. The coroner and State pathologist has been notified.

The body of the infant has been removed to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman has been removed to the city morgue where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The results of these post-mortems will determine the course of garda investigations. 

At this stage, gardaí are treating the incidents as a family tragedy and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The family of the mother and child have appealed for privacy at this time. 

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

