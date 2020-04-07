This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Woman to stand trial accused of attempted murder of two young sons

The court heard it was alleged that the woman made threats to kill while on a visit.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 3:55 PM
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MOTHER is to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of her two sons at her home in the east of the country. 

The woman was initially charged with assaulting one of the children, causing him harm at her home address on 9 October last year.

She was refused bail almost two weeks later after a district court heard she allegedly poured boiling water over one of the boys, leaving him with 18%  scalds on his face and head.

It was also alleged the woman made threats to kill while on a visit. She had been admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Bail had been refused on the grounds she could interfere with witnesses and that she represented a flight risk.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were sought.

The woman appeared before Judge Colin Daly at a district court today, when the case was upgraded with two counts of attempted murder of her sons on 9 October at her home.

She was remanded in custody to appear again next Tuesday. Garda Aishling Carroll said the accused made no reply when charged.

The DPP directed the woman must face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

A book of evidence has yet to be prepared.

The district court does not have the power to hear a bail application in an attempted murder case, which must be dealt with by the High Court.

The accused woman cannot be named for legal reasons.

Tom Tuite

