'I fought for him like a lion': Mother of manslaughter victim with genetic disorder says he was picked on all his life

THE MOTHER OF a seven feet five inch Belarusian man who was killed during a drunken fight has said her son was picked on all his life due to his height and died as tragically as he lived.

Elena Moram wrote a statement to the Central Criminal Court which was read at a sentence hearing today for 33-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas who was found guilty of manslaughter last month for killing her son Dmitry Hrynkevich (24).

Ms Moram said she wanted to be a voice for her son and told the court that Dmitry’s father passed away when Dmitry was five years old. She said: “I fought for him like a lion. Against sickness and social difficulties as a result of his unusual height.”

He was diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome, which caused his limbs to become elongated, and despite suffering continuous pain, blindness and other illnesses he “showed courage and kindness”, she said.

He did his best to integrate when he came to Ireland as a ten-year-old and became widely liked for his humour and generosity. When he was aged 18, knowing that his diagnosis meant he might not live a long life, he volunteered to be an organ donor. When he died his organs were donated.

Mr Hyrnkevich died at Kerry General Hospital on October 2, 2015 two days after being found at a house at Killeen Woods, Tralee, Co Kerry with multiple injuries to his head, face and neck.

Lithuanian native Ivanauskas, with an address at The Parklands, Tralee, was charged with murdering Mr Hrynkevich but a jury unanimously acquitted him of that charge and found him guilty of manslaughter.