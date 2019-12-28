This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mother says two children and husband who died in Spanish pool were able to swim

In a statement, an “utterly heartbroken” Olubunmi Diya said she believed “something was wrong with the pool”.

By Press Association Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 7:51 AM
Civil guard divers, right, work at the side of a swimming pool at the Club La Costa World holiday resort near Malaga, Spain.
Image: AP/PA Images
THE MOTHER OF two children who drowned alongside their father while holidaying in the Costa del Sol said all three could swim, and claimed there was something “wrong” with the pool they died in.

Christian pastor Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World holiday resort in Fuengirola, Spain.

An “utterly heartbroken” Olubunmi Diya said she believed “something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time”.

Hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels said “diligent and exhaustive” police investigations had confirmed the pool was working “normally” and there was “no malfunction of any kind”.

In a statement, Diya said that her husband and the two children, who were reportedly on holiday with another unharmed daughter, were able to swim.

This was contrary to earlier media reports – sources close to the Spanish investigation had earlier said that the surviving sister had told police that the three couldn’t swim. 

She said: “The whole family, all five of us went to the pool together and were all present when the incident occurred. The children were not left unattended.

“We followed the instructions displayed by the poolside at all times.

The children went into the pool using the steps but found themselves dragged into the middle, which was deeper and called for help when they could not get out.
My daughter did not fall into the water.

“My husband went in via the steps trying to help the two struggling while I ran to the nearby apartments shouting for help to assist my husband.

“By the time assistance came, the three of them were under the water.”

According to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil in Spain, its investigation points to the incident being an accident caused by the victims’ lack of swimming expertise when in the deep zone of the pool.

It said inspections of the pool’s systems had found no irregularities.

The statement also said the youngest child’s swimming hat was retrieved from the pool.

In a statement released on Friday, CLC World Resorts and Hotels said: “Diligent and exhaustive police investigations into this tragedy have confirmed that the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind.

“Our sympathies remain with the family at what we understand must be a stressful and desperately upsetting time for them.”

