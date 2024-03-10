Advertisement
Poll: Will you be marking Mother's Day?

It’s Mother’s Day today.
IT’S MOTHER’S DAY today.

It’s a day designed to celebrate the mother figures in our lives, whether that’s your mother, grandmother, the mother of your children, or someone who best matches the description for you.

Many will spend some quality time with the people that mean a lot to them, while for those who have lost their mothers, it is often a day of remembrance.

Of course, individual families are often complicated, and some people may not have had a mother in their lives or had a relationship with their mother that is not one to celebrate.

So today, we’re asking you: Will you be marking Mother’s Day?


Poll Results:

Yes (774)
No (336)
I'm not sure (47)

