Motion for govt to join South Africa's case against Israel defeated in Dáil

A MOTION TABLED by the Social Democrats that would see Ireland join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been defeated.

An amended version put forward by the Government passed 71-59.

The amended motion said Ireland would consider an intervention after the Court has made its order on preliminary measures.

The ICJ indicated yesterday evening that it will deliver its preliminary ruling on the case tomorrow at 1pm Dutch time (noon, Irish time).

If granted, the ruling will likely order Israel to announce a ceasefire in Gaza and allow more UN humanitarian aid into the country.

Government figures here have also previously indicated this week that the State will until the case has passed the preliminary stage before it shows support for it, but opposition parties say this is not enough.

Government has once again chosen inaction.



Their refusal to commit to intervening in support of the Palestinian people, in the International Court of Justice, is indefensible.



Ireland has a responsibility under the genocide convention to act, and act now. pic.twitter.com/YAtWbzYaVK — Holly Cairns TD (@HollyCairnsTD) January 24, 2024

During the debate on the motion yesterday, opposition TDs were mostly united on their support for the original motion, arguing that the ICJ’s preliminary ruling “could take months”.

“Meanwhile, an average of 250 Palestinians are being killed every single day,” Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said.

Cairns also accused the government of avoiding the use of the word “genocide” in reference to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Seemingly holding back tears as she spoke, Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster described the perceived difference in the government’s attitude to Ukraine and Palestine as “naked hypocrisy”.

“Does he think the people of Palestine have time to wait around while he dithers?”