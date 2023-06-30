Motorcyclist killed in road collision in Co Sligo yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred at approximately 8:30pm yesterday on the N16 at Glencar, County Sligo.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The N16 at Glencar is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place. The services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N16 at Glencar between 8pm and 8:40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.