Friday 23 August, 2019
Insurance 'Green Card' no longer needed to drive in Northern Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit

It had previously been warned that the cards would be required after the UK left the EU.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 23 Aug 2019, 7:24 AM
6 minutes ago 341 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4778606
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

IRISH MOTORISTS WILL no longer require a so-called ‘Green Card’ to drive Irish-registered vehicles in the UK, including Northern Ireland, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) announced that it has struck a deal with the UK Department of Transport to accept Irish insurance discs as proof of insurance after the UK leaves the European Union. 

The card is an international document which shows proof that a motorist has the minimum level of car insurance required by a country they are visiting.

Currently, Irish-registered vehicles that travel within the EU are covered by the terms of the EU Motor Insurance Directive.

But ahead of the original Brexit date on 29 March, the MIBI warned motorists that they would require the Green Cards to travel to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK if a no-deal Brexit occurred.

That will no longer be the case, following a deal between the group and the UK’s Department of Transport, which MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald hailed as ”really positive news”.

“Earlier this year a lot of concern was expressed about the insurance recognition issues raised by the evolving Brexit situation,” he said.

“Suddenly drivers were faced with a new requirement for Green Cards in light of the UK’s potential exit from the European Union without an agreement…

“Thankfully, the UK has now confirmed that valid insurance discs meet the requirements set out in UK legislation and so can be used as proof of motor insurance cover in the UK.

“Therefore, a more streamlined process will apply for Irish registered vehicles with valid insurance discs.”

However, motorists have been advised that Green Cards will still be required for UK-registered vehicles visiting European Union countries, including Ireland, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The cards will not be required if an agreement is reached between the UK and the EU on Brexit, or if a transitional arrangement is implemented.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

