Motorcyclist caught speeding at 181km/h in an 80km/h zone in Waterford

A MOTORCYCLIST IS due to appear in court after being caught travelling at 181 km/h in an 80km/h zone in Dungarvan, Co Waterford at the weekend.

The rider had no drivers licence, no insurance for size of the motorcycle he was using, and also failed a roadside drugs test.

The rider was arrested and court proceedings are to follow, according to Gardaí.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the Road Safety Authority called on motorcyclists to take care on the roads.

Research carried out by the RSA showed speed was a factor in 49% of fatal motorcyclists collisions, while 12% had said they had been in a collision in the past two years.

Of those 450 bikers surveyed, more than half or 59% had a near miss in the same period.