#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with car

The man, who is in his 30s, was brought to University Hospital Kerry.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 10:55 PM
37 minutes ago 5,394 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5487817
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MOTORCYCLIST IS in “serious” condition in hospital after a collision with a car in Co Kerry this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between the two vehicles at Listry Bridge on the R563 between Killarney and Milltown around 8pm.

An ambulance brought the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, to University Hospital Kerry, where his condition is described as serious.

The scene is being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions will be in place overnight, with traffic approaching from Killarney diverted at Faha Cross and from Milltown at Listry Cross.

Gardaí are asking witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie