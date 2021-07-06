Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with car

A MOTORCYCLIST IS in “serious” condition in hospital after a collision with a car in Co Kerry this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between the two vehicles at Listry Bridge on the R563 between Killarney and Milltown around 8pm.

An ambulance brought the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, to University Hospital Kerry, where his condition is described as serious.

The scene is being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions will be in place overnight, with traffic approaching from Killarney diverted at Faha Cross and from Milltown at Listry Cross.

Gardaí are asking witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.