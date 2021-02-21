#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 21 February 2021
Motorcyclist dies in Kilkenny after collision with car

No other injuries have been reported.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 2:24 PM
A MAN HAS died after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Kilkenny this morning.

The two vehicles collided on Callan Road, Kilkenny around 11.30am.

The man, in his 40s, who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

No other injuries have been reported, the gardaí said.

Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to make contact.

They are asking road users with dash-cam footage or other videos of the area between 11.15am and 11.45am to share the footage with the gardaí.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

