Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car in Cork

The occupants of the car, a man and woman aged in their early 80s, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 7:47 AM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a collision between his bike and a car in Co Cork.

The incident happened at Lisacrue, near Killeagh, on the N25 between Cork and Waterford, at approximately 6.30pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist, a man whose age is yet to be confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Cork University Hospital.

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman aged in their early 80s, were taken to Cork University Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí and forensic collision investigators attended the scene. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

